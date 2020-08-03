Raggi rules out museum devoted to Fascism in Rome

ROME, 03 AGO - Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday ruled out allowing a museum about Fascism to be established in the Italian capital and blocked a motion for this signed by a member of her 5-Star Movement (M5S), Gemma Guerrini. "Rome is an anti-Fascist city," Raggi said. "There must be no misunderstandings about that". The idea of creating a museum devoted to Fascism was criticised by partisans association ANPI and by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "It would be a slap in the face to a city that was awarded the gold medal of the resistance and to the many victims of the Fascist regime," said the PD's secretary for the Lazio region, Senator Bruno Astorre. The drive for the removal of Confederate statues in the United States linked to the Black Lives Matter movement recently led some media outlets to highlight the fact that some of Rome's architecture built during the Benito Mussolini dictatorship still prominently features Fascist symbols (ANSA).