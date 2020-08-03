Lunedì 03 Agosto 2020 | 15:25

ROME
Raggi rules out museum devoted to Fascism in Rome

ROME
Conte promises tough line on migrants

ROME
More migrant landings on Lampedusa

ROME
Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack

ROME
Benedict XVI has serious facial infection - German press

ROME
New Genoa bridge to be inaugurated,2 yrs after disaster (13)

ROME
Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

ROME
Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

ROME
Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

ROME
Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

ROME
Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Bari-Vivarini al primo round, ora la palla a De Laurentiis

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, Conte visita bene confiscato alla mafia: «Lo Stato c'è»

Barii lavori
Bari, pista ciclabile «pericolosa»: le auto la attraversano. Polemica sul web

Materal'emergenza
Ferrandina, arrivano i migranti ma fra tanti timori

Tarantoorrore nel tarantino
Grottaglie, finge un malore, entra in casa di una 95enne e la violenta: arrestato 33enne

Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, scippa una 64enne e viene arrestato dai Carabinieri

BatBarriere architettoniche
Barletta, spiagge libere inaccessibili per i disabili

Potenzala scoperta
Potenza, un bazar della droga nel centro d'accoglienza: arrestato 38enne nigeriano

Leccenel leccese
Coronavirus, anziano positivo in Rsa a Campi Salentina: tamponi a tappeto

ROME

More migrant landings on Lampedusa

200 people arrived overnight, further complicating situation

ROME, 03 AGO - Around 200 asylum seekers landed on eight different boats on Lampedusa overnight, further complicating the already difficult situation on the southern Italian island. The asylum seekers were taken to the island's migrant hotspot, taking the number present at the facility up to 910. In theory the structure has a capacity of 95. A sharp rise in the number of migrant-boat landings from North African in recent weeks has put facilities under strain, especially given the need for arrivals to go into quarantine due to the coronavirus emergency. Several cases of large groups of migrants under quarantine running away from the facilities hosting them has caused widespread concern. The GNV Azzurra ship, which will be used to quarantine migrants arriving in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, has arrived at the port of Porto Empedocle. (ANSA).

