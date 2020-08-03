More migrant landings on Lampedusa

ROME, 03 AGO - Around 200 asylum seekers landed on eight different boats on Lampedusa overnight, further complicating the already difficult situation on the southern Italian island. The asylum seekers were taken to the island's migrant hotspot, taking the number present at the facility up to 910. In theory the structure has a capacity of 95. A sharp rise in the number of migrant-boat landings from North African in recent weeks has put facilities under strain, especially given the need for arrivals to go into quarantine due to the coronavirus emergency. Several cases of large groups of migrants under quarantine running away from the facilities hosting them has caused widespread concern. The GNV Azzurra ship, which will be used to quarantine migrants arriving in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, has arrived at the port of Porto Empedocle. (ANSA).