Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack

ROME, 03 AGO - A 25-year-old Senegalese man was insulted and attacked by two people on a beach in the Tuscan town of Castiglione della Pescaia at the weekend because they did not want him there due to the colour of his skin, local media reported on Monday. The victim, named as Mamady Dabakh Mankara, has lived in Italy for four years and worked for over a year for a Grosseto coooperative that provides assistance to young disabled people. The victim has barraged by racist insults by a man as soon as he put his towel down on the beach on Saturday and told to go away. He was then physically attacked by the man and another person. He was punched twice and suffered injuries that should heal in seven days, according to the reports. (ANSA).