Lunedì 03 Agosto 2020 | 13:39

ROME
Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack

ROME
Benedict XVI has serious facial infection - German press

ROME
New Genoa bridge to be inaugurated,2 yrs after disaster (13)

ROME
Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

ROME
Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

ROME
Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

ROME
Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

ROME
Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

ROME
Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

ROME
Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

ROME
Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

Calcio
Il Bari resta in sospeso. Vivarini è il dilemma

Foggianel foggiano
Ministro Azzolina a Cerignola: «Beni confiscati a mafia vittoria dello Stato»

TarantoObiettivo rinascita
Taranto e l'isola, una sfida che l'Ance vuole e deve vincere

Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, scippa una 64enne e viene arrestato dai Carabinieri

BatBarriere architettoniche
Barletta, spiagge libere inaccessibili per i disabili

BariFase 3
Un barese formerà i medici serbi

Potenzala scoperta
Potenza, un bazar della droga nel centro d'accoglienza: arrestato 38enne nigeriano

Leccenel leccese
Coronavirus, anziano positivo in Rsa a Campi Salentina: tamponi a tappeto

MateraIL SALVATAGGIO
Policoro, dopo le cure la tartaruga Ramona torna in mare

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 3 agosto 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 8 nuovi casi su 1473 test, 6 sono nel Foggiano

Coronavirus, da Bari lo sfogo della virologa: «Attenti ad azioni irragionevoli»

CALABRIA - Incendio a Lazzaro di Motta San Giovanni (Reggio Calabria)

Castellaneta, il «buongiorno» del Clorophilla è senza mascherine e distanziamento

ROME

New Genoa bridge to be inaugurated,2 yrs after disaster (13)

Collapse of the Morandi bridge claimed 43 lives

ROME, 03 AGO - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday are inaugurating Genoa's new viaduct, two years after its predecessor, the Morandi bridge, collapsed in a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The names of the victims will be read out at the inauguration ceremony and three minutes of silence will be observed in mourning. Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, who was also the extraordinary commissioner for the construction of the new bridge, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti and the bridge's designer, architect Renzo Piano, are also attending the ceremony. Piano, a Genoa native, created the design for the new bridge for free as a gift to the city. Conte described the rapidly constructed viaduct as "a symbol of the new Italy that is getting back up". Toti stressed that Monday's ceremony is "not a celebration - our thoughts should de devoted to the dead". The new structure has been named the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge. It features sail-like structures, to reflect the northwestern port city's rich maritime heritage. The deadly collapse of the Morandi Bridge on August 14 2018 has led to a deal whereby the Benetton group will gradually exit Italian motorway management. Benetton's Atlantia holding company will cut its stake in motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) to zero over the coming year. Government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will gradually build up a 51% stake in ASPI. ASPI will thus become a publicly controlled company, quoted on the Milan bourse. The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had vowed to eject clothing icons the Benettons from ASPI, which it blamed for an alleged lack of maintenance that allegedly led to the bridge's collapse. The government had threatened to strip ASPI of its motorway concessions and has said that threat remains valid if the Benetton family backtracks on the deal. The committee representing the families of the 43 people who died when the Morandi bridge collapsed said in June that they would not attend the inauguration. "We are honoured that our victims, who deserve a place in the front row, will be named during the ceremony," a statement said. "But we will not participate in the inauguration ceremony as a committee. That moment, at that place, cannot be part of us". Victims' relatives have criticised the decision to allow ASPI to manage the new bridge. (ANSA).

