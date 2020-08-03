Benedict XVI has serious facial infection - German press

ROME, 03 AGO - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has a serious facial infection, according to a report in his homeland. The website of German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse said it learned of the infection from the former pope's biographer, the writer Peter Seewald. According to the report, the condition deteriorated after the recent death of Benedict's brother Georg and causes "strong pains". Peter Seewald presented Benedict with a new biography a few days ago. At the meeting the former pope appeared "optimistic, despite the illness", according to the report. Benedict was very close to his older brother and visited him before he died at the age of 96. Benedict,93, abdicated in 2013, the first pope in 800 years to do so, and became pope emeritus, being succeeded by Pope Francis. (ANSA).