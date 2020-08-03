Lunedì 03 Agosto 2020 | 13:39

ROME
Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack

ROME
Benedict XVI has serious facial infection - German press

ROME
New Genoa bridge to be inaugurated,2 yrs after disaster (13)

ROME
Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

ROME
Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

ROME
Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

ROME
Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

ROME
Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

ROME
Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

ROME
Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

ROME
Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

Foggianel foggiano
Ministro Azzolina a Cerignola: «Beni confiscati a mafia vittoria dello Stato»

TarantoObiettivo rinascita
Taranto e l'isola, una sfida che l'Ance vuole e deve vincere

Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, scippa una 64enne e viene arrestato dai Carabinieri

BatBarriere architettoniche
Barletta, spiagge libere inaccessibili per i disabili

BariFase 3
Un barese formerà i medici serbi

Potenzala scoperta
Potenza, un bazar della droga nel centro d'accoglienza: arrestato 38enne nigeriano

Leccenel leccese
Coronavirus, anziano positivo in Rsa a Campi Salentina: tamponi a tappeto

MateraIL SALVATAGGIO
Policoro, dopo le cure la tartaruga Ramona torna in mare

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 3 agosto 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 8 nuovi casi su 1473 test, 6 sono nel Foggiano

Coronavirus, da Bari lo sfogo della virologa: «Attenti ad azioni irragionevoli»

CALABRIA - Incendio a Lazzaro di Motta San Giovanni (Reggio Calabria)

Castellaneta, il «buongiorno» del Clorophilla è senza mascherine e distanziamento

ROME

Condition deteriorated after brother's death says report

ROME, 03 AGO - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has a serious facial infection, according to a report in his homeland. The website of German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse said it learned of the infection from the former pope's biographer, the writer Peter Seewald. According to the report, the condition deteriorated after the recent death of Benedict's brother Georg and causes "strong pains". Peter Seewald presented Benedict with a new biography a few days ago. At the meeting the former pope appeared "optimistic, despite the illness", according to the report. Benedict was very close to his older brother and visited him before he died at the age of 96. Benedict,93, abdicated in 2013, the first pope in 800 years to do so, and became pope emeritus, being succeeded by Pope Francis. (ANSA).

