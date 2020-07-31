Venerdì 31 Luglio 2020 | 19:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

 
ROME
Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

 
ROME
Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

 
ROME
Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

 
ROME
Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

 
ROME
Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

 
ROME
Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

 
ROME
Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

 
ROME
We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

 
ROME
Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Bari, progetto per nuovo poliambulatorio in quartiere Picone-Carrassi

Bari, progetto per nuovo poliambulatorio in quartiere Picone-Carrassi

 
Brindisicaldo
Riscaldamento globale: a Brindisi l'incremento maggiore d'Italia

Riscaldamento globale: a Brindisi l'incremento maggiore d'Italia

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, incendio in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio: due operai feriti

San Severo, incendio in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio: due operai feriti

 
Leccenel salento
«Mirabilia»: l'arte di Alberto Gianfreda in mostra al Museo Civico di Gallipoli

«Mirabilia»: l'arte di Alberto Gianfreda in mostra al Museo Civico di Gallipoli

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Muro Lucano, inaugurato nuovo pozzo: servirà 10mila abitanti

Muro Lucano, inaugurato nuovo pozzo: servirà 10mila abitanti

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Statte, area confiscata alla mafia diventerà canile sanitario

Statte, area confiscata alla mafia diventerà canile sanitario

 
BatINQUINAMENTO
Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

 
MateraI dati della Capitale della Cultura
Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti. Medici volano in aiuto dell'Albania

Coronavirus, in Puglia tra i positivi c'è un bimbo di 4 mesi

Coronavirus, in Puglia tra i positivi c'è un bimbo di 4 mesi

ABRUZZO - L'Aquila, incendio nella pineta di Arischia

ABRUZZO - L'Aquila, incendio nella pineta di Arischia VIDEO

Il monito di Conte: «Puglia adotti parità di genere o interverremo noi»

Conte: «Puglia adotti parità di genere o interverremo noi». PD: «Pronti a votare anche domani»

Gallipoli, in 2mila alla serata di Bob Sinclar, senza distanziamento: è polemica

Gallipoli, in 2mila a serata di Bob Sinclar, senza distanziamento: esposto del Codacons

ROME

Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

ISS, health ministry monitoring report for week of July 20-26

Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

ROME, 31 LUG - The coronavirus monitoring report of the Health Ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) for the week of July 20-26 said Friday that the contagion trend in Italy was on the rise. "Widespread transmission of the virus continues which, when favourable conditions occur, provokes outbreaks, including some of a significant size, sometimes linked to the importation of cases from foreign States," the report said. "The number of new cases of infection, although limited on the whole, shows a trend that is one the rise. "On the whole the overall picture of the transmission and impact of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy, although not one of a critical situation, shows signals that require particular attention. "At the national level, an increase in the number of newly diagnosed cases was observed, with a national Rt number of 0.98, which is over 1 in its interval of greatest confidence. "This indicates that transmission in our country has been substantially stationary in recent weeks. "The need to respect quarantine measures is reiterated, including via the identification of structures dedicated to this, both for people returning from countries that are subject to quarantine, and for people following requests by the health authority after the identification of a close contact to a case. "Otherwise, we could witness a significant increase in the number of cases at the national level in the coming weeks. "The Rt estimates continue to fluctuate in some regions and autonomous provinces in relation to outbreaks of transmission hotspots that are subsequently contained. "As a result, over the last 14 days, estimates of Rt rates of over 1 have been observed in eight regions where there have been recent outbreaks. "Although in decline, the number of new cases reported remains high in some regions. "This calls for caution as it shows that, in some parts of the country, SARS-CoV-2 is still circulating in a significant way. "There continue to be no signs of care services being overwhelmed". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati