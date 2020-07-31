Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

ROME, 31 LUG - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 379 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That compares to 386 new cases on Thursday, which was significantly higher than the number registered in previous days. The ministry said Friday's positive cases derived from 68,444 swabs, almost 7,000 more than on Thursday. It said 117 of the new cases were in Veneto and 77 were in Lombardy, Italy's hardest-hit region. Only one region registered no new cases, Valle d'Aosta. The ministry said nine COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from three on Thursday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,141. (ANSA).