ROME
Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

ROME
Coronavirus: 379 new cases in Italy, deaths up by nine

ROME
Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

ROME
Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

ROME
Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

ROME
Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

ROME
Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

ROME
Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

ROME
Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

ROME
We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

ROME
Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Bari, progetto per nuovo poliambulatorio in quartiere Picone-Carrassi

Brindisicaldo
Riscaldamento globale: a Brindisi l'incremento maggiore d'Italia

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, incendio in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio: due operai feriti

Leccenel salento
«Mirabilia»: l'arte di Alberto Gianfreda in mostra al Museo Civico di Gallipoli

Potenzanel Potentino
Muro Lucano, inaugurato nuovo pozzo: servirà 10mila abitanti

Tarantonel Tarantino
Statte, area confiscata alla mafia diventerà canile sanitario

BatINQUINAMENTO
Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

MateraI dati della Capitale della Cultura
Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti

Coronavirus, in Puglia tra i positivi c'è un bimbo di 4 mesi

ABRUZZO - L'Aquila, incendio nella pineta di Arischia

Il monito di Conte: «Puglia adotti parità di genere o interverremo noi»

Gallipoli, in 2mila alla serata di Bob Sinclar, senza distanziamento: è polemica

Valle d'Aosta only region with no new infections

ROME, 31 LUG - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 379 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That compares to 386 new cases on Thursday, which was significantly higher than the number registered in previous days. The ministry said Friday's positive cases derived from 68,444 swabs, almost 7,000 more than on Thursday. It said 117 of the new cases were in Veneto and 77 were in Lombardy, Italy's hardest-hit region. Only one region registered no new cases, Valle d'Aosta. The ministry said nine COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from three on Thursday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,141. (ANSA).

