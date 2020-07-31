Soccer: Napoli sign Nigeria striker Osimhen from Lille

ROME, 31 LUG - Napoli said Friday that they have signed 21-year-old Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Lille on a permanent transfer. "Osimhen helped Nigeria win the U17 World Cup in 2015, when he finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals," the Serie A side said. "He made his full Nigeria debut in June 2017 and so far has 10 caps and four goals to his name".. (ANSA).