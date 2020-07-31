Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella
ROME
31 Luglio 2020
ROME, 31 LUG - Workplace illness and accidents insurance agency INAIL said Friday that work-related deaths increased by 18.3% in the first half of 2020. It said cases of COVID-19 being contracted in the workplace was a big factor in the rise, which saw work-related deaths climb to 570 in the January-June period. (ANSA).
