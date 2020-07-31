Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

ROME, 31 LUG - President Sergio Mattarella recalled the thousands of Italians who have died because of COVID-19 on Friday and warned against lowering the guard with respect to the coronavirus. Speaking at the traditional 'fan ceremony' before parliament's summer recess, the head of State recalled that "four months ago over 800 of our compatriots died in just one day" due to COVID-19. "This is a reason for us to not lower out defences," he said. "Learning to live with the virus does not mean behaving like it no longer exists". He said it was necessary to continue with precautions to combat the spread of the virus, such as social distancing, the use of facemasks in enclosed spaces and frequent hand washing. "One must not confuse liberty with the right to make others ill," he said. The president thanked the countries that aided Italy at the peak of the coronavirus emergency here He also called for the billions of euros Italy will have access to thanks to the EU Recovery Fund to be used wisely. "We Italians are called on to do our part and use the resources within the sphere of a fast, concrete and effective programme," he said. (ANSA).