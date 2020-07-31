Venerdì 31 Luglio 2020 | 17:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

Liberty doesn't include right to make others ill- Mattarella

 
ROME
Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

Work-related deaths up 18.3% in first half of 2020

 
ROME
Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

Salvini says trial vote was 'senseless injustice'

 
ROME
Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

 
ROME
Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

 
ROME
Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

 
ROME
We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

 
ROME
Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

 
ROME
Cinema America president assigned security escort

Cinema America president assigned security escort

 
ROME
Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

 
ROME
Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccenel salento
«Mirabilia»: l'arte di Alberto Gianfreda in mostra al Museo Civico di Gallipoli

«Mirabilia»: l'arte di Alberto Gianfreda in mostra al Museo Civico di Gallipoli

 
BariIL NOSTRO TOUR
La Gazzetta e il coiffeur a Bari

La «Gazzetta» e il coiffeur a Bari

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Muro Lucano, inaugurato nuovo pozzo: servirà 10mila abitanti

Muro Lucano, inaugurato nuovo pozzo: servirà 10mila abitanti

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Statte, area confiscata alla mafia diventerà canile sanitario

Statte, area confiscata alla mafia diventerà canile sanitario

 
Foggiaper peculato
Torremaggiore, vende case pignorate e tiene per sé 50mila euro: avvocato arrestato

Torremaggiore, vende case pignorate e tiene per sé 50mila euro: avvocato arrestato

 
BrindisiVERSO LE ELEZIONI
S. Vito dei Normanni: il sindaco si dimette e si candida alle Regionali

S. Vito dei Normanni: il sindaco si dimette e si candida alle Regionali

 
BatINQUINAMENTO
Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

 
MateraI dati della Capitale della Cultura
Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti. Medici volano in aiuto dell'Albania

Coronavirus, in Puglia tra i positivi c'è un bimbo di 4 mesi

Coronavirus, in Puglia tra i positivi c'è un bimbo di 4 mesi

ABRUZZO - L'Aquila, incendio nella pineta di Arischia

ABRUZZO - L'Aquila, incendio nella pineta di Arischia VIDEO

Il monito di Conte: «Puglia adotti parità di genere o interverremo noi»

Conte: «Puglia adotti parità di genere o interverremo noi». PD: «Pronti a votare anche domani»

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

ROME

Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

Govt set to recruit 32,000 'COVID' teachers says minister

Distance learning one day a week is an option says Azzolina

ROME, 31 LUG - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina reiterated on Friday that Italy's pupils will return to their classrooms in September while adding that distance learning may be an option for older students one day a week. Italy's schools closed in the early stages of the coronavirus emergency in March and did not reopen before the end of the 2019-20 academic year. "Everyone must physically return to school in September," Azzolina said. "Digital learning was only designed for middle and high schools. There could be one day a week (of distance learning for these schools)". The minister said that an extraordinary public competition for the recruitment of 32,000 teachers "will take place soon, by the first week of October". "Lots of supply teachers and lots of investment will be needed" she said. The minister added that the new recruits could be called "COVID personnel" but stressed that, in the long term, they can help to "reduce overcrowding and (end) chicken-coop classrooms". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati