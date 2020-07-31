Red alert extended to 14 cities as heatwave intensifies

ROME, 31 LUG - The health ministry said Friday that 14 Italian cities will be on red heatwave alert on Saturday, up from 10 on Friday. The cities are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Verona and Viterbo. Of those, Brescia, Latina, Verona and Viterbo are going from orange to red alert on Saturday. (ANSA).