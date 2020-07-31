Venerdì 31 Luglio 2020 | 14:54

ROME
Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

Italy's GDP plunged a record 12.4% in 2nd quarter says ISTAT

 
ROME
We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

 
ROME
Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

 
ROME
Cinema America president assigned security escort

Cinema America president assigned security escort

 
ROME
Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

 
ROME
Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

 
ROME
Soccer: Pirlo returns to Juve as Under-23 coach

Soccer: Pirlo returns to Juve as Under-23 coach

 
ROME
Six convicted over deadly nightclub stampede

Six convicted over deadly nightclub stampede

 
ROME
Judge rejects requests to release alleged 'rogue' cops

Judge rejects requests to release alleged 'rogue' cops

 
ROME
Migrant landings intensify, EC says ready to help

Migrant landings intensify, EC says ready to help

 
ROME
Mattarella recalls Bologna bombing, Ustica crash (5)

Mattarella recalls Bologna bombing, Ustica crash (5)

 

SERIE C
Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

Bari, il rebus della panchina: non c'è solo Vivarini

 

Foggianel foggiano
Vieste, nel centro storico si entra solo con la mascherina

Vieste, nel centro storico si entra solo con la mascherina

 
Barinel Barese
Gravina in Puglia, gara di velocità tra auto con scontro finale: denunciati due 20enni

Gravina in Puglia, gara di velocità tra auto con scontro finale: denunciati due 20enni

 
PotenzaL'INTERVISTA
«Delusi dal presidente Bardi, cambiamento non attuato»

Basilicata Positiva: «Delusi dal presidente Bardi, cambiamento non attuato»

 
LecceSALENTO
Branco di lupi lungo la costa: torna la paura fra turisti e residenti

Salento, branco di lupi lungo la costa: torna la paura fra turisti e residenti

 
BrindisiVERSO LE ELEZIONI
S. Vito dei Normanni: il sindaco si dimette e si candida alle Regionali

S. Vito dei Normanni: il sindaco si dimette e si candida alle Regionali

 
BatINQUINAMENTO
Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

Bisceglie, irrompe l'alga tossica in zona Ripalta e scatta il divieto di balneazione

 
TarantoIL SIDERURGICO
Mittal avverte: accordo a novembre o andiamo via da Taranto

ArcelorMittal avverte: accordo a novembre o andiamo via da Taranto

 
MateraI dati della Capitale della Cultura
Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

 

ROME

We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

President remembers Italians who died due to COVID-19

We mustn't drop our coronavirus defences says Mattarella

ROME, 31 LUG - President Sergio Mattarella recalled the thousands of Italians who have died because of COVID-19 on Friday and warned against lowering the guard with respect to the coronavirus. Speaking at the traditional 'fan ceremony' before parliament's summer recess, the head of State recalled that "four months ago over 800 of our compatriots died in just one day" due to COVID-19. "This is a reason for us to not lower out defences," he said. The president thanked the countries that aided Italy at the peak of the coronavirus emergency here He also called for the billions of euros Italy will have access to thanks to the EU Recovery Fund to be used wisely. "We Italians are called on to do our part and use the resources within the sphere of a fast, concrete and effective programme," he said. (ANSA).

