Giovedì 30 Luglio 2020 | 20:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

 
ROME
Cinema America president assigned security escort

Cinema America president assigned security escort

 
ROME
Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

 
ROME
Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

 
ROME
Soccer: Pirlo returns to Juve as Under-23 coach

Soccer: Pirlo returns to Juve as Under-23 coach

 
ROME
Six convicted over deadly nightclub stampede

Six convicted over deadly nightclub stampede

 
ROME
Judge rejects requests to release alleged 'rogue' cops

Judge rejects requests to release alleged 'rogue' cops

 
ROME
Migrant landings intensify, EC says ready to help

Migrant landings intensify, EC says ready to help

 
ROME
Mattarella recalls Bologna bombing, Ustica crash (5)

Mattarella recalls Bologna bombing, Ustica crash (5)

 
ROME
Coronavirus: International data still worrying says Speranza

Coronavirus: International data still worrying says Speranza

 
ROME
Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Bufera su Emiliano, Mazzarano (Pd) accusa: «Sua candidata nominata direttrice in Asl Manduria»

Bufera su Emiliano, Mazzarano (Pd) accusa: «Sua candidata nominata direttrice in Asl Manduria»

 
MateraI dati della Capitale della Cultura
Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

Matera 2019: ben 1200 eventi e venduti oltre 74mila passaporti

 
LecceL'invito
Comune Lecce espone bandiera giallorossa: «Fatelo tutti»

Comune Lecce e Arcivescovo Seccia espongono bandiera giallorossa: «Fatelo tutti»

 
FoggiaSanità
Riuniti Foggia, ricerca su metodica di impianto per Chemio pubblicata su prestigiosa rivista scientifica

Riuniti Foggia, ricerca su metodica di impianto per Chemio pubblicata su prestigiosa rivista scientifica

 
Puglia con le stelletteL'Aeronautica
Da Gioia del Colle verso la Calabria per salvare escursionista infortunato

Da Gioia del Colle in volo verso la Calabria per salvare escursionista infortunato

 
PotenzaLA TRATTATIVA
Fiammate a Tempa Rossa, scatta la diffida alla Total

Fiammate a Tempa Rossa, scatta la diffida alla Total

 
BrindisiLE INDAGINI
Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

 
BatL'OMAGGIO
Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Coronavirus, dalla Romania a Nardò, famiglia contagiata: cresce la preoccupazione nel Salento

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti. Medici volano in aiuto dell'Albania

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

ROME

Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

League leader says his conscience is clean

Senate authorizes trial for Salvini over Open Arms case

ROME, 30 LUG - The floor of the Senate on Thursday voted to authorise putting League leader and Senator Matteo Salvini on trial in relation to the Open Arms case. Salvini is accused of allegedly 'kidnapping' migrants on the Open Arms rescue ship when he was interior minister last year. The authorization to proceed with the case was approved with 149 votes in favour and 141 against. "The cowards, the human traffickers and those who preferred a top position to having dignity are celebrating," said Salvini. "I am proud of having defended Italy. "I would do it again and I will do it again because the migrant landings this July are six times what they were a year ago when the League was in government. "I'll keep going with my head held high and with a clean conscience. "I can look my children in the eye because I did my duty with determination and good sense". The case is one of several stemming from Salvini's former closed ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships during his 14-month stint as interior minister. The Open Arms spent almost three weeks at sea last year after Salvini refused to give the OK for it to dock when he was a minister in Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati