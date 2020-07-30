Cinema America president assigned security escort

ROME, 30 LUG - The Rome prefect's department has decided to give Valerio Carocci, the president of the Piccolo America association that organizes free outdoor cinema screenings, a security escort after he was attacked and threatened, sources said Thursday. Carocci was attacked in Rome's Trastevere quarter last week by a person linked to far-left groups and the association then received threats that alleged it was "friends with the police". Last year three people were attacked by members of far-right groups, because one of the victims was wearing a t-shit with the association's logo. (ANSA).