Giovedì 30 Luglio 2020 | 18:48

ROME
Cinema America president assigned security escort

ROME
Coronavirus: New cases rise sharply, up to 386

ROME
Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year

ROME
Soccer: Pirlo returns to Juve as Under-23 coach

ROME
Six convicted over deadly nightclub stampede

ROME
Judge rejects requests to release alleged 'rogue' cops

ROME
Migrant landings intensify, EC says ready to help

ROME
Mattarella recalls Bologna bombing, Ustica crash (5)

ROME
Coronavirus: International data still worrying says Speranza

ROME
Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

ROME
Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

Calcio
Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

LecceL'invito
Comune Lecce espone bandiera giallorossa: «Fatelo tutti»

FoggiaSanità
Riuniti Foggia, ricerca su metodica di impianto per Chemio pubblicata su prestigiosa rivista scientifica

Puglia con le stelletteL'Aeronautica
Da Gioia del Colle verso la Calabria per salvare escursionista infortunato

TarantoIl caso
Capitale della Cultura 2022: Taranto presenta il suo dossier

PotenzaLA TRATTATIVA
Fiammate a Tempa Rossa, scatta la diffida alla Total

Materamaltrattamenti tra le mura domestiche
Matera, picchia a minaccia la compagna: 53enne allontanato dalla casa familiare

BrindisiLE INDAGINI
Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

BatL'OMAGGIO
Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Coronavirus Puglia: 3 nuovi contagi nel Leccese su 2441 test, zero i morti

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

Valerio Carocci was attacked a few days ago

ROME, 30 LUG - The Rome prefect's department has decided to give Valerio Carocci, the president of the Piccolo America association that organizes free outdoor cinema screenings, a security escort after he was attacked and threatened, sources said Thursday. Carocci was attacked in Rome's Trastevere quarter last week by a person linked to far-left groups and the association then received threats that alleged it was "friends with the police". Last year three people were attacked by members of far-right groups, because one of the victims was wearing a t-shit with the association's logo. (ANSA).

