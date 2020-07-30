Soccer: Pirlo returns to Juve as Under-23 coach

ROME, 30 LUG - Juventus said Thursday that Andrea Pirlo is returning to them as their new Under-23 coach, five years after he stopped playing for the Turin giants. The former Italy midfielder helped Juve win four Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups during his four-year stint at the club. "Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later," said a statement on Juve's website in relation to the 2006 World Cup winner.. "Andrea is, in fact, the new coach of the Under 23 team. "And so, from Maestro... to Coach!" (ANSA).