Migrant landings intensify, EC says ready to help

ROME, 30 LUG - A European Commission spokesperson said Thursday that the EU executive was "aware" of the intensification of the arrival of migrant boats from North Africa in southern Italy, especially in Sicily and on the island of Lampedusa. The spokesperson said the EC was "following closely" the situation, especially Lampedusa where "the difficulties are significant", with the migrant hotspot badly overcrowded. "Clearly it is the job of the member State to deal with these difficulties initially," the spokesperson said. "But the European Commission, which has already given support to Italy, remains willing (to help) if there are more requests". (ANSA).