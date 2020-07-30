Coronavirus: International data still worrying says Speranza

ROME, 30 LUG - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that the international figures for coronavirus contagion and deaths showed that Italy should continue with its line of utmost prudence. "The international figures are still worrying," Speranza said via Facebook. "The latest signals from France, Spain and Germany tell us once again that the battle has not been won in Europe either. "That's why we must continue with prudence in a major way". (ANSA).