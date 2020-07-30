Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

ROME, 30 LUG - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that his conscience is clean ahead of a vote in the Senate on whether to grant a request for him to stand trial for allegedly 'kidnapping' migrants on the Open Arms rescue ship when he was interior minister last year. The case is one of several stemming from Salvini's former closed ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships. The Open Arms spent almost three weeks at sea last year after Salvini refused to give the OK for it to dock when he was a minister in Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government. "I did my duty. My conscience is clean," Salvini said. "If I stand trial, I will go with my head held high. "If they think they can scare the League with a political trial, they are wrong. "When I return to government, I'll do exactly the same things". Salvini pulled on the first Conte government last year, a move that led to the creation of a new executive under the same premier but backed by a different coalition. On Wednesday he said that he acted in defence of the nation and "in the company of Premier Conte" in his handling of the Open Arms case. He also said that his conduct was in line with the programme of the first Conte government. (ANSA).