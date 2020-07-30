Giovedì 30 Luglio 2020 | 13:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

 
ROME
Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

 
ROME
Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

 
ROME
Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

 
ROME
Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

 
ROME
10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

 
ROME
Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

 
ROME
Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

 
ROME
Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materamaltrattamenti tra le mura domestiche
Matera, picchia a minaccia la compagna: 53enne allontanato dalla casa familiare

Matera, picchia a minaccia la compagna: 53enne allontanato dalla casa familiare

 
BariECONOMIA
Uno sportello di Porta Futuro sbarca nell'area industriale,

Bari, uno sportello di Porta Futuro sbarca nell'area industriale

 
LecceLA SAGRA
Lecce, per colpa del Covid salta pure Sant'Oronzo

Lecce, per colpa del Covid salta pure Sant'Oronzo

 
FoggiaLA DENUNCIA
Foggia, grano: listino ancora giù, strategico non vendere

Il grano di Foggia: listino ancora giù, strategico non vendere

 
BrindisiLE INDAGINI
Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

 
TarantoLA RIUNIONE
Taranto, rendiconto 2019: c'è l'ok dei Revisori

Taranto, rendiconto 2019: c'è l'ok dei Revisori

 
BatL'OMAGGIO
Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

 
HomeIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, nessun nuovo contagio: su 277 tamponi tutti negativi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, nessun nuovo contagio: su 277 tamponi tutti negativi

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Coronavirus, dalla Romania a Nardò, famiglia contagiata: cresce la preoccupazione nel Salento

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

Neonata muore a 10 giorni: indagati medici e ostetrica a Taranto

Neonata muore a 10 giorni: indagati medici e ostetrica a Taranto

ROME

Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

Senate to decide on if prosecutors can proceed in Open Arms case

Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

ROME, 30 LUG - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that his conscience is clean ahead of a vote in the Senate on whether to grant a request for him to stand trial for allegedly 'kidnapping' migrants on the Open Arms rescue ship when he was interior minister last year. The case is one of several stemming from Salvini's former closed ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships. The Open Arms spent almost three weeks at sea last year after Salvini refused to give the OK for it to dock when he was a minister in Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government. "I did my duty. My conscience is clean," Salvini said. "If I stand trial, I will go with my head held high. "If they think they can scare the League with a political trial, they are wrong. "When I return to government, I'll do exactly the same things". Salvini pulled on the first Conte government last year, a move that led to the creation of a new executive under the same premier but backed by a different coalition. On Wednesday he said that he acted in defence of the nation and "in the company of Premier Conte" in his handling of the Open Arms case. He also said that his conduct was in line with the programme of the first Conte government. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati