ROME
Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

Salvini says conscience is clean, doesn't fear trial

 
ROME
Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

 
ROME
Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

 
ROME
Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

 
ROME
Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

 
ROME
10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

 
ROME
Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

 
ROME
Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

 
ROME
Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

 

Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

Il Bari stringe i tempi: Vivarini resta in bilico

 

Matera
Matera, picchia a minaccia la compagna: 53enne allontanato dalla casa familiare

Matera, picchia a minaccia la compagna: 53enne allontanato dalla casa familiare

 
Bari
Uno sportello di Porta Futuro sbarca nell'area industriale

Bari, uno sportello di Porta Futuro sbarca nell'area industriale

 
Lecce
Lecce, per colpa del Covid salta pure Sant'Oronzo

Lecce, per colpa del Covid salta pure Sant'Oronzo

 
Foggia
Foggia, grano: listino ancora giù, strategico non vendere

Il grano di Foggia: listino ancora giù, strategico non vendere

 
Brindisi
Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

Carne avariata sul litorale di Brindisi, padre e figlio intossicati

 
Taranto
Taranto, rendiconto 2019: c'è l'ok dei Revisori

Taranto, rendiconto 2019: c'è l'ok dei Revisori

 
Bat
Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

Un francobollo per l'oro olimpico di Mennea

 
Home
Coronavirus in Basilicata, nessun nuovo contagio: su 277 tamponi tutti negativi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, nessun nuovo contagio: su 277 tamponi tutti negativi

 

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Coronavirus, dalla Romania a Nardò, famiglia contagiata: cresce la preoccupazione nel Salento

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

Bari, estorsioni al San Paolo: cc chiudono le indagini con l'arresto del mandante

Neonata muore a 10 giorni: indagati medici e ostetrica a Taranto

Neonata muore a 10 giorni: indagati medici e ostetrica a Taranto

ROME

Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

ISTAT says unemployment rose to 8.8% in June

Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

ROME, 30 LUG - ISTAT said Thursday that the number of people in employment has fallen by 600,000 compared to just before the coronavirus emergency. The national statistics agency added that 752,000 fewer people were in work in Italy in June compared to the same month in 2019. It said the nation's unemployment rate rose to 8.8% in June, up 0.6 of a percentage point on May. (ANSA).

