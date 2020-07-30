Italy has lost 600,000 jobs compared to pre-COVID period

ROME, 30 LUG - ISTAT said Thursday that the number of people in employment has fallen by 600,000 compared to just before the coronavirus emergency. The national statistics agency added that 752,000 fewer people were in work in Italy in June compared to the same month in 2019. It said the nation's unemployment rate rose to 8.8% in June, up 0.6 of a percentage point on May. (ANSA).