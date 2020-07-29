Mercoledì 29 Luglio 2020 | 19:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

 
ROME
Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

 
ROME
Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

 
ROME
Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

 
ROME
10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

 
ROME
Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

 
ROME
Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

 
ROME
Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

 
ROME

Complaint filed over Bocelli, Salvini COVID conference

 
ROME
Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C

Il Bari e Vivarini ora più lontani: non c'è accordo sulle strategie

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiLa tragedia
Brindisi, sub di 24 anni disperso in mare: trovato il corpo

Brindisi, sub di 24 anni disperso in mare: trovato il corpo

 
HomeLa novità
Aeroporti di Puglia lancia una nuova rotta invernale: ecco il Bari-Vienna

Aeroporti, Ryanair lancia una nuova rotta invernale: ecco il Bari-Vienna

 
FoggiaIl caso
Risse nella movida del Foggiano: piazza Mercato sarà vigilata

Risse nella movida del Foggiano: piazza Mercato sarà vigilata

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, aveva droga in casa nonostante prescrizione contraria: arrestato

Matera, aveva droga in casa nonostante prescrizione contraria: arrestato

 
TarantoIl caso
Commercio online di merce contraffatta, Gdf Taranto sequestra beni per 70mila euro

Commercio online di merce contraffatta, Gdf Taranto sequestra beni per 70mila euro

 
LecceLa nomina
Il Csm ha deciso, Roberto Tanisi è il nuovo presidente del Tribunale di Lecce

Il Csm ha deciso, Roberto Tanisi è il nuovo presidente del Tribunale di Lecce

 
BatL'evento
Bisceglie, torna la mini rassegna su arte e urbanistica Urban Talk

Bisceglie, torna la mini rassegna su arte e urbanistica Urban Talk

 
PotenzaTRASPORTI
Rischio paralisi dei trasporti pubblici a Potenza: subito i bandi e un cambio di passo

Rischio paralisi dei trasporti pubblici a Potenza: subito i bandi e un cambio di passo

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 4 casi nel Foggiano e nel Leccese su 2772 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 4 casi nel Foggiano e nel Leccese su 2772 test

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Coronavirus, dalla Romania a Nardò, famiglia contagiata: cresce la preoccupazione nel Salento

Puglia, doppia preferenza di genere: presentati 2mila emendamenti alla proposta di legge

Puglia, manca numero legale, non approvata doppia preferenza di genere: nessun accordo su emendamenti. Dietrofront: Lopalco è candidabile

ROME

Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

Death toll up to 35,129.

Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

ROME, 29 LUG - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 289 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That is up from 212 new cases on Tuesday, although the number of swabs was almost 8,000 higher on Wednesday at 56,018. Only two regions did not register any new coronavirus cases, Umbria and Basilicata. The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, compared to 12 on Tuesday. That takes Italy's coronavirus death toll up to 35,129. It said 12,616 people are currently known to be positive for the coronavirus in Italy, up by seven in a day. Most of those people, 11,847 (+27), are in isolation at home, while 731 (-18) are being treated in hospital and a further 38 (-2) are in intensive care. The number to have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy is up by 275 to 199,031. The total number of confirmed cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, stands at 246,776. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati