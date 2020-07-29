Mercoledì 29 Luglio 2020 | 19:52

ROME
Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

Coronavirus: Italy registers 289 new cases, deaths up by six

 
ROME
Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

 
ROME
Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

 
ROME
Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

 
ROME
10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

 
ROME
Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

 
ROME
Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

 
ROME
Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

 
ROME

Complaint filed over Bocelli, Salvini COVID conference

 
ROME
Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

 

SERIE C

Il Bari e Vivarini ora più lontani: non c'è accordo sulle strategie

 

BrindisiLa tragedia
Brindisi, sub di 24 anni disperso in mare: trovato il corpo

Brindisi, sub di 24 anni disperso in mare: trovato il corpo

 
HomeLa novità
Aeroporti di Puglia lancia una nuova rotta invernale: ecco il Bari-Vienna

Aeroporti di Puglia lancia una nuova rotta invernale: ecco il Bari-Vienna

 
FoggiaIl caso
Risse nella movida del Foggiano: piazza Mercato sarà vigilata

Risse nella movida del Foggiano: piazza Mercato sarà vigilata

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, aveva droga in casa nonostante prescrizione contraria: arrestato

Matera, aveva droga in casa nonostante prescrizione contraria: arrestato

 
TarantoIl caso
Commercio online di merce contraffatta, Gdf Taranto sequestra beni per 70mila euro

Commercio online di merce contraffatta, Gdf Taranto sequestra beni per 70mila euro

 
LecceLa nomina
Il Csm ha deciso, Roberto Tanisi è il nuovo presidente del Tribunale di Lecce

Il Csm ha deciso, Roberto Tanisi è il nuovo presidente del Tribunale di Lecce

 
BatL'evento
Bisceglie, torna la mini rassegna su arte e urbanistica Urban Talk

Bisceglie, torna la mini rassegna su arte e urbanistica Urban Talk

 
PotenzaTRASPORTI
Rischio paralisi dei trasporti pubblici a Potenza: subito i bandi e un cambio di passo

Rischio paralisi dei trasporti pubblici a Potenza: subito i bandi e un cambio di passo

 

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 4 casi nel Foggiano e nel Leccese su 2772 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 4 casi nel Foggiano e nel Leccese su 2772 test

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Coronavirus, dalla Romania a Nardò, famiglia contagiata: cresce la preoccupazione nel Salento

Puglia, doppia preferenza di genere: presentati 2mila emendamenti alla proposta di legge

Puglia, manca numero legale, non approvata doppia preferenza di genere: nessun accordo su emendamenti. Dietrofront: Lopalco è candidabile

ROME

Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

Minister sees economy rebounding 15% in third quarter

Gualtieri says govt is focused on making recovery last

ROME, 29 LUG - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that the government was seeking to engineer a recovery that lasts as he addressed a debate in the Senate on the national reform plan (PRN) and a further deviation from the previous budget target because of the coronavius emergency. "The deviation and the PRM represent two dimensions of the effort the government is making to face up to the economic effects of the pandemic and set a line of broader reform actions to render the recovery lasting and sustainable," he said. He said an "enormous effort" was being made to combat the effects of COVID-19, with the use of measures worth around 100 billion euros, or 6% of GDP. "Many of the measures stem from dialogue with parliament and with the opposition and local authorities," he said. He said that Italy's GDP suffered a sharp drop in the second quarter, during the peak of the coronavirus emergency, but forecast that it would rebound by about 15% in the third quarter with respect to the April-June period. (ANSA).

