Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

ROME, 29 LUG - Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Wednesday that the coronavirus infection count has been steady in Italy over the last month. "Over the last 30 days we have been travelling at around 200-300 (new) positive cases a day," Brusaferro said during the presentation of the OsMed report on the use of medicines during the COVID-19 epidemic at the headquarters of Italian medicines agency AIFA. "The data is stable, despite small daily variations. "Although under control, transmission of Sars-Cov-2 continues in all areas of the country". He said that this was shown by outbreaks which, although contained, "are present in the various regions in a widespread way". (ANSA).