Mercoledì 29 Luglio 2020 | 17:55

ROME
Bocelli apologizes for controversial COVID comments

ROME
Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

ROME
Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

ROME
10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

ROME
Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

ROME
Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

ROME
Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

ROME

ROME
Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

Rome
Guadagnino Ferragamo documentary to be presented in Venice

ROME
Coronavirus: 181 new cases, deaths up by 11

SERIE C

FoggiaIl caso
Risse nella movida del Foggiano: piazza Mercato sarà vigilata

BariIl caso
Estorsioni a viticoltori fra Noicattaro e Rutigliano, arrestato 45enne

MateraIl caso
Matera, aveva droga in casa nonostante prescrizione contraria: arrestato

TarantoIl caso
Commercio online di merce contraffatta, Gdf Taranto sequestra beni per 70mila euro

LecceLa nomina
Il Csm ha deciso, Roberto Tanisi è il nuovo presidente del Tribunale di Lecce

BatL'evento
Bisceglie, torna la mini rassegna su arte e urbanistica Urban Talk

PotenzaTRASPORTI
Rischio paralisi dei trasporti pubblici a Potenza: subito i bandi e un cambio di passo

BrindisiL'INDAGINE
Indagine sui parcheggi: blitz della Gdf a Ceglie Messapica

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 4 casi nel Foggiano e nel Leccese su 2772 test

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Coronavirus Puglia, il virus rialza la testa: 10 nuovi contagi tra Lecce, Bari e Foggia

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Puglia, doppia preferenza di genere: presentati 2mila emendamenti alla proposta di legge

ROME

Coronavirus: infection steady over the last month says ISS

Transmission continues throughout Italy says Brusaferro

ROME, 29 LUG - Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Wednesday that the coronavirus infection count has been steady in Italy over the last month. "Over the last 30 days we have been travelling at around 200-300 (new) positive cases a day," Brusaferro said during the presentation of the OsMed report on the use of medicines during the COVID-19 epidemic at the headquarters of Italian medicines agency AIFA. "The data is stable, despite small daily variations. "Although under control, transmission of Sars-Cov-2 continues in all areas of the country". He said that this was shown by outbreaks which, although contained, "are present in the various regions in a widespread way". (ANSA).

