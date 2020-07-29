Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

ROME, 29 LUG - A Rome judge on Wednesday indicted former centre-left Sports Minister Luca Lotti for another alleged felony regarding State procurement agency CONSIP. The new indictment regards alleged revelation of confidential information. Carabinieri General Emanuele Saltalamacchia was indicted on the same charge Lotti had already been sent to trial for alleged aiding and abetting. He is suspected of allegedly tipping off former CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni about a probe into alleged corruption regarding agency contracts. The former minister denies any wrongdoing. Lotti's lawyer, Franco Coppi, said the new indictment was "surprising" after prosecutors had requested the charge be dropped. The trial will start on October 13 and will consider both the aiding and abetting and revelation of confidential information charges. (ANSA).