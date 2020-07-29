10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert
ROME
29 Luglio 2020
ROME, 29 LUG - The health ministry said Wednesday that its maximum red heatwave alert will apply to 10 Italian cities on Friday, with temperatures set to go as high as 40° The cities are Rome, Bologna, Turin, Florence, Campobasso, Pescara, Rieti, Frosinone, Bolzano and Perugia. (ANSA).
