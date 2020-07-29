Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

ROME, 29 LUG - The Bank of Italy and social security agency INPS said Wednesday that over half of Italy's businesses made use of the special Cig-Covid fund to pay workers who were furloughed or had their hours reduced during the coronavirus emergency. It said the fund was used for 40% of private-sector employees. It added that a significant proportion of the companies who did not register a drop in revenue during the pandemic also used the fund (20% in manufacturing, 30% in services). (ANSA).