Mercoledì 29 Luglio 2020 | 15:51

ROME
10 cities set to be put on red heatwave alert

ROME
Former sports minister Lotti indicted again

ROME
Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

ROME
Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

ROME

ROME
Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

Rome
Guadagnino Ferragamo documentary to be presented in Venice

ROME
Coronavirus: 181 new cases, deaths up by 11

ROME
Govt to extend coronavirus state of emergency says Conte

Rome
FCA launches production of Jeep Compass in Melfi

Rome
Two migrants killed after being taken back to Libya, IOM

SERIE C

MateraIl caso
Matera, aveva droga in casa nonostante prescrizione contraria: arrestato

BariLA GAZZETTA NEI BAR
Nei bar santermani la Gazzetta è di casa

FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, auto si schianta contro albero in via del Mare: 3 feriti

TarantoIl caso
Commercio online di merce contraffatta, Gdf Taranto sequestra beni per 70mila euro

LecceLa nomina
Il Csm ha deciso, Roberto Tanisi è il nuovo presidente del Tribunale di Lecce

BatL'evento
Bisceglie, torna la mini rassegna su arte e urbanistica Urban Talk

PotenzaTRASPORTI
Rischio paralisi dei trasporti pubblici a Potenza: subito i bandi e un cambio di passo

BrindisiL'INDAGINE
Indagine sui parcheggi: blitz della Gdf a Ceglie Messapica

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 4 casi nel Foggiano e nel Leccese su 2772 test

Bari, maxi scontro tra 5 auto e un furgone sulla statale 100: 8 feriti. Aggredito soccorritore 118

Dalla Romania a Nardò, intera famiglia contagiata

Puglia, doppia preferenza di genere: presentati 2mila emendamenti alla proposta di legge

Clima tropicale e la Puglia è invasa da insetti «alieni»: allarme Coldiretti

ROME

Over half of firms used COVID furlough fund

CIG used for 40% of private-sector employees say INPS, BoI

ROME, 29 LUG - The Bank of Italy and social security agency INPS said Wednesday that over half of Italy's businesses made use of the special Cig-Covid fund to pay workers who were furloughed or had their hours reduced during the coronavirus emergency. It said the fund was used for 40% of private-sector employees. It added that a significant proportion of the companies who did not register a drop in revenue during the pandemic also used the fund (20% in manufacturing, 30% in services). (ANSA).

