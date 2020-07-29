Salvini says he agreed Open Arms position with Conte

ROME, 29 LUG - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday defended how he implemented his tough policy on migrants when he was interior minister.and said his position on the Open Arms case was agreed with Premier Giuseppe Conte. The Open Arms rescue ship spent almost three weeks at sea last year after Salvini refused to give the OK for it to dock when he was a minister in Conte's first government. The floor of the Senate is set to make a decision on Thursday about whether to grant a request for him to stand trial for allegedly 'kidnapping' rescued migrants on the ship, one of a string of cases stemming from his former closed ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships. Salvini pulled on the first Conte government last year, a move that led to the creation of a new executive under the same premier but backed by a different coalition. He said that he acted in defence of the nation and "in the company of Premier Conte" in his handling of the case. He also said that his conduct was in line with the programme of the first Conte government. The League leader opened fire on the current administration too, saying that the "only real state of emergency, aside from Conte's fantasies, is linked to the invasion (of migrants) of the last few hours". (ANSA).