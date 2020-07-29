Complaint filed over Bocelli, Salvini COVID conference

ROME, 29 LUG - A young man from a northern Italian town that was badly hit by the coronavirus said Wednesday that he has filed a complaint with criminal prosecutors in Rome about a controversial conference critical of the government's response to COVID-19 that was held at the Senate library on Monday. During the conference, world famous tenor Andrea Bocelli blasted the lockdown measures the government imposed at the peak of the emergency in Italy and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the opposition League party, refused to respect the obligation to wear a facemask, given that the meeting was held in an enclosed space. "As time passed, I never knew anyone who went into intensive care, so why was it so serious?" said Bocelli, who recovered after contracting the coronavirus himself, during the conference "Then I felt humiliated and offended by the ban on going out of the home. I admit that I breached that ban". The conference also featured the participation of Professor Alberto Zangrillo, the head of anesthesiology and intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, who has come under fire for saying COVID-19 has become significantly less potent than it was previously. The 28-year-old from Orzinuovi, near Brescia, who filed the complaint, said that "both Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Salvini seemed to make fun of the preventative measures to protect public health implemented by the government and supported by the majority of the scientific community, in particular social distancing and the use of facemasks in places where people gather". Over 35,000 COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy, according to health ministry figures. (ANSA).