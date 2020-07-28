Guadagnino Ferragamo documentary to be presented in Venice

Rome, July 28 - Luca Guadagnino's documentary ''Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of dreams'' is one of the works that will be screened out of competition at the 77th international Venice Film Festival on September 2-12, the fest's director Alberto Barbera said on Tuesday. Four Italian films will be competing: ''Le sorelle Macaluso'' by Emma Dante, ''Miss Marx'', by Susanna Nicchiarelli; ''Padrenostro'' by Claudio Noce prodotto with Pierfrancesco Favino: ''Notturno'' by Gianfranco Rosi on the conflict in Syria. (ANSA).