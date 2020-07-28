Coronavirus: 181 new cases, deaths up by 11

ROME, 28 LUG - Italy has registered 181 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. That us up from the 170 new cases reported on Monday. On Tuesday, however, 48,170 swabs were taken, compared to just 25,551 reported on Monday. The ministry said 11 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours. That comes after four consecutive days in which the death toll increased by five. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,123. The number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 here is 198,756 (up 163 in a day), while the number of those who are currently positive is 12,609 (+28). The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 246,488. (ANSA).