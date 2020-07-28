FCA launches production of Jeep Compass in Melfi

Rome, July 28 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is launching in Italy the production of the Jeep Compass model, including an electric version, the company said on Tuesday. The project is part of the development contract signed with Invitalia, the economy ministry's national agency for investments and business development, to boost the production capacity of the FCA factory in Melfi. The contract provides for investments worth 136 million euros supported by a non-refundable grant of 29.5 million. A total of 100 new employees will be hired by 2022 in Melfi. The factory will also reintegrate workers on solidarity contracts. (ANSA).