Authorities OK plan to transfer migrants from Lampedusa

Agrigento, July 28 - A reported 43 migrants have been transferred from an overcrowded hotspot in Lampedusa to a hosting facility in Palermo, officials said Tuesday.The migrants on Monday night were taken by ferry to Porto Empedocle, near Arigento, and then to the main Sicilian city of Palermo. Meanwhile the prefecture of Agrigento has approved a plan to transfer on Tuesday a total of over 200 migrants from the island's overstretched migrant center to a few hosting facilities in the southern Molise region. The migrants are scheduled to leave for Porto Empedocle on Tuesday night. The island has been registering dozens of landings that have to the severe overcrowding of the local hosting center. Nearly 650 people on Monday were reported to be staying at the center, a facility designed to accommodate a maximum of 95 residents. (ANSA).