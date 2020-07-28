Martedì 28 Luglio 2020 | 16:46

Rome
FCA launches production of Jeep Compass in Melfi

Rome
Two migrants killed after being taken back to Libya, IOM

Agrigento
Authorities OK plan to transfer migrants from Lampedusa

ROME
Mediterranean whales threatened by illegal nets, plastic

ROME
Gualtieri sees economy bouncing back in third quarter

ROME
Reopening schools is utmost priority says Speranza

ROME
Bank of Italy calls for rapid reforms for recovery

ROME
Salvini attacks govt, says he has no regrets over Open Arms

ROME
Zanardi undergoes more surgery

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases down significantly, deaths up by 5

ROME
Some 100 run away from Porto Empedocle migrant centre

BariLa novità
Dalla Puglia la risposta alla telemedicina oltre il Covid

TarantoLa nomina
Fim-Cisl, il tarantino D'Alò confermato in segreteria con Benaglia

Potenzaindustria
Fca, accordo Melfi con Invitalia: previsti investimenti per 136 mln e nuove assunzioni

Batla gaffe
«The show... ghost my own»: l'assessore di Canosa e qualche problema con l'inglese

Leccel'annuncio
Focolaio Coronavirus, comune Carpignano Salentino annulla tappa Notte della Taranta

Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre S.Susanna, gestisce rifiuti azienda illecitamente, anche letame: denunciata imprenditrice 76enne

Foggia
Manfredonia, sfrattato lo storico luna park della famiglia Alberini

MateraBASILICATA
Bernalda, quei falchetti imprigionati vanno salvati

Agrigento

Authorities OK plan to transfer migrants from Lampedusa

Hotspot on island seriously overcrowded

Agrigento, July 28 - A reported 43 migrants have been transferred from an overcrowded hotspot in Lampedusa to a hosting facility in Palermo, officials said Tuesday.The migrants on Monday night were taken by ferry to Porto Empedocle, near Arigento, and then to the main Sicilian city of Palermo. Meanwhile the prefecture of Agrigento has approved a plan to transfer on Tuesday a total of over 200 migrants from the island's overstretched migrant center to a few hosting facilities in the southern Molise region. The migrants are scheduled to leave for Porto Empedocle on Tuesday night. The island has been registering dozens of landings that have to the severe overcrowding of the local hosting center. Nearly 650 people on Monday were reported to be staying at the center, a facility designed to accommodate a maximum of 95 residents. (ANSA).

