Two migrants killed after being taken back to Libya, IOM

Rome, July 28 - Two Sudanese migrants have been killed and five others have been wounded in a shootout on Monday night in Khums, east of Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday. The migrants were intercepted at sea and taken back to Khums by Libyan coast guards, the UN agency said. According to IOM, local authorities started shooting when some of the migrants tried to flee after disembarking. The five wounded migrants were taken to a local hospital while the majority of survivors were transferred to detention centers, the agency reports. Photo: an archive image of a migrant boat. (ANSA).