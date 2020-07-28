Gualtieri sees economy bouncing back in third quarter

ROME, 28 LUG - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday that the Italian economy will bounce back in a big way in the the third quarter of 2020 after coronavirus emergency. He said that the economy started to pick up after the peak of the emergency in March and April. The minister said Italy's GDP data for the second quarter will be down significantly while adding that there will be a big rise in the third quarter. He said the government's 'August decree' will feature aid for the car and tourism sectors, funding for schools and the release of around 5.5 billion euros of investment funding for local authorities. (ANSA).