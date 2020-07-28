Bank of Italy calls for rapid reforms for recovery

ROME, 28 LUG - The Bank of Italy on Tuesday called for rapid reforms to be implemented to make it possible for the country to recover from the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency. It said a concrete long-term plan was needed to guarantee that it is possible to make use of the huge slice of the EU Recovery Fund set aside for Italy and revive growth. The central bank said "an extraordinary planning drive" will be needed along with exceptional "implementation capacity", stressing that sustainable growth cannot be based simply on more public expenditure and lower taxes. (ANSA).