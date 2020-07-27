Zanardi undergoes more surgery
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, tre nuovi casi di Coronavirus nel Leccese. Una vittima a Bari. Lopalco: «Virus non è portato da migranti». La polemica
ROME
27 Luglio 2020
ROME, 27 LUG - Alex Zanardi had another brain operation on Saturday as he continues to fight for his life after suffering head injuries in a road accident on his handbike on June 19, Milan's San Raffaele hospital said Monday. The hospital said the condition of the four-time Olympic champion and former Formula One driver "appears stable". The 53-year-old was moved to San Raffaele's intensive care unit on Friday after his condition became unstable. That was three days after he had been transferred from a Siena hospital, where he had several operations, to a rehab centre. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su