ROME
Zanardi undergoes more surgery

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases down significantly, deaths up by 5

ROME
Some 100 run away from Porto Empedocle migrant centre

ROME
Nemi wants damages for WWII destruction of Caligula's ships

ROME
La Scala season to start with Requiem in Milan Duomo

ROME
Random COVID tests on school pupils - draft protocol

ROME
Dangerous bear, M49, on the run again

ROME
Police track down 125 who escaped from migrant centre

MILAN
Fontana says won't give in amid fraud case

ROME
Soccer: Juventus seal ninth consecutive Serie A title

ROME
Speranza adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
De Laurentiis e la mancata B. Servono altri milioni per il Bari

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
San Giovanni Rotondo, ruba una borsa in un bar a due passi dal santuario: arrestato

BatIl virus
Bisceglie è una città Covid free: l'annuncio del sindaco Angarano

BrindisiIl furto
Due auto rubate ritrovate nelle campagne di Mesagne

BariSanità
Bari, Zullo (Fdi) denuncia: «Ad agosto 246 turni del 118 scoperti»

TarantoLa decisione
Puglia, la Commissione dà l'ok alla creazione del Parco naturale Mar Piccolo

Leccel'evento
Corigliano d'Otranto, torna la Notte Bianca dell'Ipocondria: c'è anche il social media manager dell'agenzia funebre Taffo

PotenzaCORONAVIRUS
Ricerca lucana sulla relazione tra pazienti Covid ed eparina

MateraBASILICATA
Bernalda, quei falchetti imprigionati vanno salvati

Coronavirus: new cases down significantly, deaths up by 5

No deaths reported in Lombardy again

ROME, 27 LUG - Italy has registered 170 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down form 255 new cases on Sunday, the Civil Protection Department said on Monday. It said that, for the fourth consecutive day, five COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours and none of them were in Lombardy, the worst-hit region. The deaths were reported on Piedmont, Lazio, Puglia, Abruzzo and Sardinia. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,112. At the moment 12,581 people are known to have COVID-19 here while 198,593 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently infected, now stands at 246,286. (ANSA).

