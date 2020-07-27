Coronavirus: new cases down significantly, deaths up by 5

ROME, 27 LUG - Italy has registered 170 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down form 255 new cases on Sunday, the Civil Protection Department said on Monday. It said that, for the fourth consecutive day, five COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours and none of them were in Lombardy, the worst-hit region. The deaths were reported on Piedmont, Lazio, Puglia, Abruzzo and Sardinia. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,112. At the moment 12,581 people are known to have COVID-19 here while 198,593 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently infected, now stands at 246,286. (ANSA).