La Scala season to start with Requiem in Milan Duomo

Nemi wants damages for WWII destruction of Caligula's ships
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, tre nuovi casi di Coronavirus nel Leccese. Una vittima a Bari. Lopalco: «Virus non è portato da migranti». La polemica
ROME
27 Luglio 2020
ROME, 27 LUG - The Teatro alla Scala Chorus and Orchestra will start its autumn season on September 4 at Milan's Duomo with a performance of Verdi's Requiem conducted by Riccardo Chailly. La Scala will then take Verdi's Requiem to Bergamo and Brescia, the Italian provinces hit hardest by the coronavirus emergency, on September 7 and 9 respectively. The famous opera house will reopen its doors on September 12 with Beethoven's ninth symphony. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su