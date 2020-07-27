La Scala season to start with Requiem in Milan Duomo

ROME, 27 LUG - The Teatro alla Scala Chorus and Orchestra will start its autumn season on September 4 at Milan's Duomo with a performance of Verdi's Requiem conducted by Riccardo Chailly. La Scala will then take Verdi's Requiem to Bergamo and Brescia, the Italian provinces hit hardest by the coronavirus emergency, on September 7 and 9 respectively. The famous opera house will reopen its doors on September 12 with Beethoven's ninth symphony. (ANSA).