Random COVID tests on school pupils - draft protocol

ROME, 27 LUG - Random coronavirus serological tests will be regularly conducted on pupils after Italy's schools reopen in September, according to a draft protocol subject to an agreement between the education ministry and unions. It said these tests would be be free and done on a voluntary basis at surgeries, not at the schools. The draft of the protocol to make it possible to reopen schools, which have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 emergency in March, said all school personnel should be subjected to serological tests when lessons resume. It said all schools should also find a doctor to conduct health surveillance. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina, meanwhile, dismissed talk of Italy not being ready to reopen its schools as planned on September 14. "I respond to all those who are expressing doubts - it should be clear that pupils will go back to school on September 14," she said. (ANSA).