Lunedì 27 Luglio 2020 | 17:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Nemi wants damages for WWII destruction of Caligula's ships

Nemi wants damages for WWII destruction of Caligula's ships

 
ROME
La Scala season to start with Requiem in Milan Duomo

La Scala season to start with Requiem in Milan Duomo

 
ROME
Random COVID tests on school pupils - draft protocol

Random COVID tests on school pupils - draft protocol

 
ROME
Dangerous bear, M49, on the run again

Dangerous bear, M49, on the run again

 
ROME
Police track down 125 who escaped from migrant centre

Police track down 125 who escaped from migrant centre

 
MILAN
Fontana says won't give in amid fraud case

Fontana says won't give in amid fraud case

 
ROME
Soccer: Juventus seal ninth consecutive Serie A title

Soccer: Juventus seal ninth consecutive Serie A title

 
ROME
Speranza adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

Speranza adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

 
ROME
Consumer confidence down, business confidence up

Consumer confidence down, business confidence up

 
BRINDISI
30 migrants break out of Brindisi centre

30 migrants break out of Brindisi centre

 
ROME
Late Udinese winner puts off Juve scudetto fest

Late Udinese winner puts off Juve scudetto fest

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
De Laurentiis e la mancata B. Servono altri milioni per il Bari

De Laurentiis e la mancata B. Servono altri milioni per il Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaI fondi
Conferenza Stato-Regioni, Boccia: «Alle Isole Tremiti 321mila euro nel 2020»

Conferenza Stato-Regioni, Boccia: «Alle Isole Tremiti 321mila euro nel 2020»

 
TarantoLa decisione
Puglia, la Commissione dà l'ok alla creazione del Parco naturale Mar Piccolo

Puglia, la Commissione dà l'ok alla creazione del Parco naturale Mar Piccolo

 
Leccel'evento
Corigliano d'Otranto, torna la Notte Bianca dell'Ipocondria: c'è anche il social media manager dell'agenzia funebre Taffo

Corigliano d'Otranto, torna la Notte Bianca dell'Ipocondria: c'è anche il social media manager di Taffo

 
BariLa perdita
Lutto nel mondo del giornalismo, addio a Lorenzo Labarile: aveva 76 anni

Lutto nel mondo del giornalismo, addio a Lorenzo Labarile: aveva 76 anni

 
PotenzaCORONAVIRUS
Ricerca lucana sulla relazione tra pazienti Covid ed eparina

Ricerca lucana sulla relazione tra pazienti Covid ed eparina

 
BatLA POLEMICA
Trani, pista ciclabile sempre molto pericolosa

Trani, pista ciclabile sempre molto pericolosa

 
Brindisil'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 9500 mascherine FFP2

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 9500 mascherine FFP2

 
MateraBASILICATA
Bernalda, quei falchetti imprigionati vanno salvati

Bernalda, quei falchetti imprigionati vanno salvati

 

i più letti

I Ferragnez in Salento pizzicati dal ballo della Taranta

I Ferragnez in Salento pizzicati dal ballo della Taranta

Puglia, tre nuovi casi di Coronavirus nel Leccese. Una vittima a Bari

Puglia, tre nuovi casi di Coronavirus nel Leccese. Una vittima a Bari. Lopalco: «Virus non è portato da migranti». La polemica

Estate, in Puglia prezzi alle stelle. Codacons: «Villa a Copertino da 3.392 euro al giorno»

Estate, in Puglia prezzi alle stelle. Codacons: «Villa a Copertino da 3.392 euro al giorno»

Elettra Lamborghini e Alessandra Amoroso insieme appassionatamente

Elettra Lamborghini e Alessandra Amoroso insieme appassionatamente VIDEO

Migranti dalla Sicilia alla Puglia, Fitto: «Rischio Covid, qualcuno si pone il problema? O è troppo impegnato in campagna elettorale?»

Migranti a Bari, tutti negativi i 400 tamponi: oggi in 200 trasferiti Prefetta: «Cara sarà ridimensionato»

ROME

Random COVID tests on school pupils - draft protocol

Minister Azzolina.says schools will reopen September 14

Random COVID tests on school pupils - draft protocol

ROME, 27 LUG - Random coronavirus serological tests will be regularly conducted on pupils after Italy's schools reopen in September, according to a draft protocol subject to an agreement between the education ministry and unions. It said these tests would be be free and done on a voluntary basis at surgeries, not at the schools. The draft of the protocol to make it possible to reopen schools, which have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 emergency in March, said all school personnel should be subjected to serological tests when lessons resume. It said all schools should also find a doctor to conduct health surveillance. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina, meanwhile, dismissed talk of Italy not being ready to reopen its schools as planned on September 14. "I respond to all those who are expressing doubts - it should be clear that pupils will go back to school on September 14," she said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati