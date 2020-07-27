Dangerous bear, M49, on the run again

ROME, 27 LUG - A dangerous bear known as M49 has again escaped from its enclosure at a wildlife park at Casteller, south of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, the president of the autonomous province, said on Monday. It is the second time that the bear, which is also nicknamed Papillon, has got out its enclosed space after being captured last year for killing livestock. The animal is thought to have broken through an electrified fence to make his escape. Forest rangers are said to have spotted the bear in the area of Monte Marzola. "He must live," said Environment Minister Sergio Costa. "We call for him not to be penned in and he must absolutely not be killed". The province recently had to suspend an order to terminate another bear nicknamed Gaia, which attacked two people, following a legal challenge. (ANSA).