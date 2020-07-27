Police track down 125 who escaped from migrant centre

ROME, 27 LUG - Police said Monday that 125 of the 184 people who ran away from the Pian del Lago migrant centre in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta on Sunday have been tracked down. The police said all of them will be put into quarantine and they are continuing the search for the other runaway asylum seekers. "I am going to write to (Interior Minister Luciana) Lamorgese reiterating that the Caltanissetta facility cannot hold these people because it is not suitable," said Mayor Roberto Gambino. The situation is also difficult on the island of Lampedusa after 114 rescued migrants arrived there overnight. The island's migrant centre is currently accommodating 650 people. (ANSA).