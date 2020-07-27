Fontana says won't give in amid fraud case

MILAN, 27 LUG - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana defended himself in the regional assembly on Monday after it emerged that he is under investigation for alleged fraud in a case regarding medical supplies during the coronavirus emergency. "I am the president of the Lombardy region, I am the president of this executive, I am the governor who did not give in to COVID-19 and I don't intend to give in to anything," he said. He added that every single euro his administration has spent can be accounted for, with a reason for all expenditure. The case regards a 513,000-euro contract with the DAMA company run by the governor's brother-in-law Andrea Dini for 75,000 medical gowns and other medial supplies. Fontana said the contract was turned into a donation and so DAMA did not profit from the deal. (ANSA).