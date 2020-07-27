Soccer: Juventus seal ninth consecutive Serie A title

ROME, 27 LUG - Juventus sealed a record ninth consecutive Serie A title when they beat Sampdoria 2-0 at home on Sunday. It is the Turin giants' 36th scudetto and their first under coach Maurizio Sarri. Goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi gave them an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Inter with two games to go. (ANSA).