Speranza adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

Venerdì 24 Luglio 2020 | 21:21

ROME, 24 LUG - "I have just signed a new ordinance ordering quarantine for citizens who in the last 14 days have stayed in Romania and Bulgaria. This measure is already in force for all extra-EU and extra-Schengen countries" said Health Minister Roberto Speranza after meeting Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio for an in-depth update on the epidemiological picture at an international level. "The virus," Speranza said, "is not beaten and continues to circulate. For this reason prudence and attention are still needed" From July 24 to 31, the health minister has therefore laid down that those persons intending to enter national territory who in the previous 14 days stayed in or travelled through Bulgaria or Romania must be subjected to health surveillance and isolation. This obligation does not apply to the crews of means of transport or cabin staff on means of transport. Furthermore, up till July 31, the health ministry's Safe Travel web page recalls, a travel and stay ban is in force in Italy for persons who in the 14 previous days have stayed or travelled through the following countries: Armenia, Bahrein, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia joined these countries on July 16. In order to ensure an adequate level of health protection, direct and indirect flights have been suspended to and from the aforementioned countries. The entry ban does not apply to citizens of EU countries, Schengen countries, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco, Vatican City, as well as their live-in relatives who have resided in Italy since before July 9 for the first group of countries, and since before July 16 for those returning from Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia. Up till July 31, entry into the national territory remains permitted, as well as for citizens coming from EU and Schengen countries, for citizens of third States legally resident in Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay. However, for those entering/re-entering Italy from these States, an obligation for health surveillance and isolation applies. (ANSA).

