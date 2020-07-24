30 migrants break out of Brindisi centre

BRINDISI, 24 LUG - Some 30 Tunisian migrants broke out of a migrant reception centre in Brindisi on Friday. The fugitives broke a COVID quarantine imposed after they landed on Italian shores in the past week. Nine of them have been caught and the rest are being hunted. Police said they currently have no trace of the 21. Meanwhile 56 people were placed under investigation in Livorno for arranging marriages to get migrants stay permits. Searches were also carried out in Turin and Padua. (ANSA).