Consumer confidence down, business confidence up

ROME, 24 LUG - Italian consumer confidence fell and business confidence rose in July, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer confidence index fell from 100.7 in June to 100,0 in July. Business confidence rose for the second straight month, from 66.2 to 76.7. But ISTAT said the index was "far from the levels preceding the health emergency". As for households, the fall followed a slight rise in June. Th drop was determined by gloom over the economy, the situation of Italy, and prospects, the stats agency said. (ANSA).