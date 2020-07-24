Fans to return to soccer grounds in Sep

Consumer confidence down, business confidence up
ROME
24 Luglio 2020
ROME, 24 LUG - A limited number of fans will return to soccer stadiums in September, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday. They will return while respecting necessary COVID safety precautions and "only if the epidemiological curve permits", he said. Stadiums will not be full, however, the minister said. "The reopening will take place while obviously not filling grounds like before, but also respecting a series of measures being studied now". These will include social distancing and wearing face masks. (ANSA).
