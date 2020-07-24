Venerdì 24 Luglio 2020 | 14:40

ROME
Consumer confidence down, business confidence up

Consumer confidence down, business confidence up

 
BRINDISI
30 migrants break out of Brindisi centre

30 migrants break out of Brindisi centre

 
ROME
Late Udinese winner puts off Juve scudetto fest

Late Udinese winner puts off Juve scudetto fest

 
MILANO
MiIan hit by flash floods

MiIan hit by flash floods

 
ROME
Fans to return to soccer grounds in Sep

Fans to return to soccer grounds in Sep

 
PIACENZA
'Pusher cops' lauded for drug fight in 2018

'Pusher cops' lauded for drug fight in 2018

 
COSENZA
Man gets life for killing pregnant wife

Man gets life for killing pregnant wife

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

 
GENOA
Genoa bridge to open to traffic August 5

Genoa bridge to open to traffic August 5

 
ROME
Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

 
NAPLES
Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO
Bari è l'ora della riflessione. Vivarini avvolto nel dubbio

Bari, è l'ora della riflessione. Vivarini avvolto nel dubbio

 

Barinel Barese
Molfetta, GdF scopre laboratorio abiti contraffatti, anche mascherine false di Gucci

Molfetta, GdF scopre laboratorio abiti contraffatti, anche mascherine false di Gucci

 
Materail caso
Matera, accusa il suo ex di aver tentato di ucciderla: donna denunciata per calunnia

Matera, accusa il suo ex di aver tentato di ucciderla: donna denunciata per calunnia

 
Foggiala sentenza
Foggia, voleva uccidere il fratello e sparò a un altro per errore: condannato a 24 anni

Foggia, voleva uccidere il fratello e sparò a un altro per errore: condannato a 24 anni

 
PotenzaLA TRAGEDIA
Giallo a Potenza, il cadavere di un giovane in via Anzio

Giallo a Potenza, trovato il cadavere di un giovane in via Anzio: caduto da una scala?

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Massafra, scoperto un call center in un garage

Massafra, scoperto un altro call center in un garage

 
LecceL'EVENTO
Lecce, per Dior 16 milioni di spettatori

Lecce, per Dior 16 milioni di spettatori. Presto la Chiuri cittadina onoraria

 
BatLA STORIA
Trani, bullo fermato sull'autobus

Trani, bullo fermato sull'autobus

 
Brindisinel brindisino
A Ostuni arriva il Soundtrack Festival: tra gli ospiti Gazzè, Pfm, Rimbamband

A Ostuni arriva il Soundtrack Festival: tra gli ospiti Gazzè, Pfm, Rimbamband

 

La sfilata di Dior a Lecce: tra arte, bellezza e pizzica. La diretta

La sfilata di Dior a Lecce: tra arte, bellezza e pizzica. Sul palco Sangiorgi canta Meraviglioso. La diretta

Stop al Covid-free in Puglia: 9 nuovi contagi (su 2458 test) e 0 decessi. Lopalco: «Catene di contagio sotto controllo»

Stop Covid-free in Puglia: 9 nuovi positivi su 2458 test. Lopalco: «Catene di contagio sotto controllo»

Sottrae refurtiva e depista indagini: arrestato comandante cc di Cassano

Sottrae refurtiva e depista indagini: arrestato comandante cc di Cassano

Coronavirus in Basilicata, altri 3 nuovi casi positivi su 298 tamponi: si tratta di cittadini provenienti dall'estero

Coronavirus in Basilicata, altri 3 nuovi casi positivi su 298 tamponi: si tratta di cittadini provenienti dall'estero

VENETO - Schio, temporale e grandine in Alto vicentino

VENETO - Schio, temporale e grandine in Alto vicentino VIDEO

ROME

Fans to return to soccer grounds in Sep

But numbers limited, safety measures respected

Fans to return to soccer grounds in Sep

ROME, 24 LUG - A limited number of fans will return to soccer stadiums in September, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday. They will return while respecting necessary COVID safety precautions and "only if the epidemiological curve permits", he said. Stadiums will not be full, however, the minister said. "The reopening will take place while obviously not filling grounds like before, but also respecting a series of measures being studied now". These will include social distancing and wearing face masks. (ANSA).

