Late Udinese winner puts off Juve scudetto fest

ROME, 24 LUG - A late Udinese winner forced Juventus to put off celebrations for their ninth straight scudetto on Thursday night. Seko Fofana clinched the game 2-1 for the struggling Friulani after Matthijs De Ligt opened the scoring for the Bianconeri and Ilija Nestorovski equalised. Juve are still six points ahead of Atalanta, seven above Inter and eight in front of Lazio, which beat Cagliari 2-1 Thursday night to clinch at least the fourth and last Champions League slot. The Turin giants only need three points from their last three games to lift their 36th Serie A title. As for Lazio, the Cagliari win was a welcome return to winning ways after a five-match winless spell that dropped them from one point behind Juve to well off the scudetto pace. Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the Sardinians before Sergei Milinkovic-Savic brought the Biancocelesti level, and Ciro Immobile scored the winner. Immobile moved one ahead of Juve's Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo in the marksman's standings, with 31 goals to Ronaldo's 30. (ANSA).