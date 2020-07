Man gets life for killing pregnant wife

COSENZA, 23 LUG - A 49-year-old man got life in prison Thursday for murdering his pregnant 44-year-old wife near Cosenza last April. Giovanni Di Cicco killed two-month pregnant Romina Innicelli in a fit of rage. He told the court he had taken drugs which left him in an out of control state. The murder took place at Cassano allo Jonio on he night of 15-16 April last year. Di Cicco tried to strangle Innicelli, and then finished her off with a stick, the court heard. (ANSA).