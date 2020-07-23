Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

ROME, 23 LUG - The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Italy rose again Thursday with 306 new cases recorded by the civil protection department compared to 282 new cases Wednesday. The number of fresh victims is 10, up from nine Wednesday, for a total death toll of 35,092. The number of cases has risen to 245,338. There was a new hotspot at a care home in Bologna with 15 cases reported. Italian officials say the situation appears to be improving but the country must keep its guard up ahead of a possible second spike. (ANSA).