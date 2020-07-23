Giovedì 23 Luglio 2020 | 18:42

COSENZA
Man gets life for killing pregnant wife

Man gets life for killing pregnant wife

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

 
GENOA
Genoa bridge to open to traffic August 5

Genoa bridge to open to traffic August 5

 
ROME
Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

 
NAPLES
Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

 
VERONA
Military prosecutor probes rogue Carabinieri

Military prosecutor probes rogue Carabinieri

 
ROME
Car crashes fall to 10-yr low

Car crashes fall to 10-yr low

 
ASTI
Burglars arrested for stealing Senna memorabilia

Burglars arrested for stealing Senna memorabilia

 
MILANO
Live music to return to Milan's Piazza Duomo

Live music to return to Milan's Piazza Duomo

 
MILANO
Man shoots wife, self in Milan

Man shoots wife, self in Milan

 
CAPRI
3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

 

calcio
Bari, mister Vivarini: «C'è tanta amarezza ma dobbiamo ripartire»

Bari, mister Vivarini: «C'è tanta amarezza ma dobbiamo ripartire»

 

TarantoIl caso
Mittal, l'appello degli ambientalisti: «Non escludere territorio da decisioni»

Mittal, l'appello degli ambientalisti: «Non escludere territorio da decisioni»

 
Materal'evento
Matera-Trento, firmato gemellaggio nel nome di De Gasperi

Matera-Trento, firmato gemellaggio nel nome di De Gasperi

 
BariRistorazione
Ecco il pollo fritto di KFC: l'inaugurazione il 29 luglio nella stazione di Bari

Ecco il pollo fritto di KFC: l'inaugurazione il 29 luglio nella stazione di Bari

 
LecceMonumenti
Melpignano, Palazzo marchesale pronto a riaprire dopo il restauro

Melpignano, Palazzo marchesale pronto a riaprire dopo il restauro

 
BariL'evento
Torna il Festival dei Sensi in Valle d'Itria: dal 28 al 30 agosto

Torna il Festival dei Sensi in Valle d'Itria: dal 28 al 30 agosto

 
BatIl gesto
Minervino Murge, donazione di cornee all'Hopsice: la prima della Regione Puglia

Minervino Murge, donazione di cornee all'Hopsice: la prima della Regione Puglia

 
PotenzaLa Basilicata tra e dopo il Covid
Basilicata, scenario del 2020: calo del Pil e degli occupati

Basilicata, scenario del 2020: calo del Pil e degli occupati

 
Foggiadurante la notte
San Severo, incendio doloso distrugge chiosco nella villa comunale

San Severo, incendio doloso distrugge chiosco nella villa comunale

 

La sfilata di Dior a Lecce: tra arte, bellezza e pizzica. La diretta

La sfilata di Dior a Lecce: tra arte, bellezza e pizzica. Sul palco Sangiorgi canta Meraviglioso. La diretta

VENETO - Schio, temporale e grandine in Alto vicentino

VENETO - Schio, temporale e grandine in Alto vicentino VIDEO

Stop al Covid-free in Puglia: 9 nuovi contagi (su 2458 test) e 0 decessi. Lopalco: «Catene di contagio sotto controllo»

Stop Covid-free in Puglia: 9 nuovi positivi su 2458 test. Lopalco: «Catene di contagio sotto controllo»

Vasco Rossi e la sua messa rock

Vasco Rossi e la sua messa rock VIDEO

Coronavirus Basilicata, positivi 23 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza

Covid 19 Basilicata, positivi 36 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza. Salvini: «Governo mette in pericolo l'Italia». Bardi: «Monitorare flusso»

ROME

Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

Situation improving but guard must be kept up say officials

Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

ROME, 23 LUG - The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Italy rose again Thursday with 306 new cases recorded by the civil protection department compared to 282 new cases Wednesday. The number of fresh victims is 10, up from nine Wednesday, for a total death toll of 35,092. The number of cases has risen to 245,338. There was a new hotspot at a care home in Bologna with 15 cases reported. Italian officials say the situation appears to be improving but the country must keep its guard up ahead of a possible second spike. (ANSA).

